Japan, UNDP partner to strengthen urban resilience to climate risks

Kathmandu, April 29: As part of UNDP’s global “Climate Promise” initiative, the Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched a new USD 1.296 million “Smart Buildings and Green Infrastructure for Improved Human Security and Sustainable Development” project to strengthen urban resilience to rising climate risks in Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City (DSMC).

The launch event was led by Toru Maeda, Ambassador of Japan and Ms. Kyoko Yokosuka, Resident Representative of UNDP.

Nepal is warming at nearly twice the global average, with urban areas facing increasing risks. In Dhangadhi, temperatures frequently exceed 40°C during recurrent heatwaves from May to August. Rapid and unplanned urbanization, shrinking green spaces, and limited energy-efficient infrastructure are intensifying impacts on health, livelihoods, and essential services, particularly for low-income households and outdoor workers.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Maeda reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to advancing climate resilience in Nepal, particularly for communities most vulnerable to climate risks. He expressed hope that the project would enhance urban resilience to extreme heat in Dhangadhi through integrated urban heat management solutions. He also noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal, and emphasized that the project would further strengthen the long-standing partnership between the two countries.

“Through this partnership, UNDP is advancing practical solutions to urban heat in Dhangadhi, including thermal retrofitting of public buildings and community infrastructure, restoring urban wetlands, and promoting nature-based cooling solutions.” said Ms. Yokosuka. “These approaches are designed to be scaled and replicated across cities facing similar risks.”

The project will demonstrate integrated climate solutions in Dhangadhi, combining infrastructure, planning, and local capacity to address rising heat risks. It is expected to directly benefit around 4,000 people—at least half of them women—while contributing to longer-term efforts to build more inclusive and climate-resilient cities in Nepal.