Envoy appointments through open competition

Kathmandu, April 29: Nepal is preparing to try something it usually avoids: picking ambassadors through open competition instead of quiet political deals.

Officials at the Foreign Ministry say vacancy notices will be issued soon, marking the first time ambassadorial posts could be filled through a competitive process. Past attempts to regulate appointments, including criteria introduced in 2019, were largely ignored as governments continued to divide posts between career diplomats and political loyalists.

Current guidelines require half of all ambassadors to come from within the ministry and the rest to be political appointees. In practice, that balance has rarely been respected.

Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has informed senior officials that some upcoming vacancies will be filled through open competition, though details remain thin. Internal discussions suggest applicants will be evaluated on age, experience, education, and additional work such as publications or research. The ministry has also begun informally identifying potential candidates among joint secretaries.

The move comes at a moment of unusual turnover. Six ambassadors have already been recalled, leaving around 17 key missions vacant, including in India, China, the United States, and the United Kingdom. By July, six more terms will expire, giving the government room to appoint up to 24 envoys.

Officials say the shift aims to bring transparency. The ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party had earlier floated a similar idea in 2024, promoting merit-based selection with clear eligibility standards. This time, insiders claim more than half of appointments could be made through competition.

Not everyone is convinced. Critics argue that diplomacy demands political trust as much as technical skill, and fear an open process may not deliver the right mix. Some former diplomats suggest targeted recruitment instead of public calls.

The plan also ties into a broader rethink of Nepal’s diplomatic footprint. With 44 missions abroad, the government faces pressure to cut costs, even as it considers opening new posts.

For now, the idea sounds bold. Whether it reshapes how Nepal sends its representatives abroad or becomes another reform that fades quietly will depend on how firmly the government sticks to its own rules.

People’s News Monitoring Service