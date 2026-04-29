BP Highway blocked again; flood washes away diversions at 5 places

Kavre, April 29: Continuous rainfall has washed away temporary diversions at multiple points, leading to a complete blockage of the BP Highway once again. The diversions constructed on Monday were swept away Tuesday night by flooding in the Roshi River.

Police Inspector Ishwar Karki, chief of the Area Police Office in Mangaltar, said the river washed away diversions at Chaukidanda, Ghumaune, Narke, Chiuribas, Kaladhunga, Dalabesi, Buldhunga, and Mamti.

Due to the damage at several locations, vehicles have been held at Mangaltar, Bhakunde, Kavrebhanjyang, and Dhulikhel in Kavre, as well as at Nepalthok and Khurkot in Sindhuli.

Police said vehicles stranded in Dhulikhel have already been rerouted via Charikot. Preparations are underway to send 16 passengers from four EV vehicles stranded in Mangaltar to Dhulikhel via the Temal road.

Authorities have urged travelers planning to use the BP Highway to take alternative routes. For updates, they have advised contacting Nepal Police at 100 or Traffic Police at 103.

People’s News Monitoring Service