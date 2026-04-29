Army seeks squatter data from local units

Kathmandu, April 29: The Nepal Army has requested local governments in Bardiya to provide updated details of squatter settlements, triggering mixed reactions from municipal leaders.

A letter sent by Major Cholendra Karki of Bajradal Battalion, Imamnagar Barracks in Banke, asked eight local units to submit data by Baisakh 14. The request follows recent eviction drives in the Kathmandu Valley targeting settlements along নদী banks and public land.

The army sought information on settlement locations, establishment dates, number of households, and contact details of local representatives.

Local officials responded differently. Barbardiya Mayor Chhabilal Tharu said the data is already publicly available online and questioned the army’s authority to request it. Gulariya Mayor Muktinath Yadav said he had already provided the information, estimating around 5,500 squatters and informal settlers in his municipality, adding the request appeared linked to flood risk management rather than eviction.

Thakurbaba Mayor Tilakram Lamsal said officials collected the data directly from staff, noting about 830 squatters in his area. He warned forced evictions could spark conflict and said local leaders plan discussions.

Badhaiyatal Chair Himalaya Tripathi supported the move, citing widespread land encroachment under the guise of squatter settlements.

Army spokesperson Rajarām Basnet said the data collection aims to prepare for monsoon-related disasters. The army maps high, medium, and low-risk zones to plan rescue and relief operations. Similar data is also collected by police agencies.

He said the initiative is a district-level effort, not a central आदेश, and part of ongoing disaster preparedness work carried out in previous years.

People’s News Monitoring Service