“When embassies multiply, sovereignty shrinks”

By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

The above is the title of an opinion piece in “The Himalayan Times” by a certain C.K. Peela.

It is astounding that a reputable daily newspaper thought fit to publish such an incendiary article, considering that it is bound to annoy ordinary Nepalese.

Who is this gentleman/lady?

He/She gives himself as a “geopolitical and security expert on South Asia and the Asia Pacific”.

But his/her affiliation with any university/ research institute/think tank is not known.

Then again, the article is part of a high-flown series called “Vision Nepal, 2026-2031, as if it is part and parcel of a significant ongoing enterprise.

The writer’s premise is not only very debatable, it is downright ill intended.

He/She starts off with a bang and highly contentious statement: “Kathmandu was never meant to be a world capital”.

Like any other capital city of South Asia, Kathmandu has its charms and weaknesses.

However, it is indeed world famous for UNESCO heritage sites.

To claim that the high number of diplomatic missions stationed here, the so-called diplomatic density is “remarkable for a small, fragile state” is not only presumptive but also preposterous.

Thus, he/she makes the infuriating statement that the huge number of embassies in Kathmandu “has begun to bend the Nepali state out of shape”.

In this connection, Peela takes umbrage with the fact that Nepal has requested Turkey to open yet another embassy.

The geopolitical and security expert that Peela claims to be should have realized that Turkey is at the crossroads of great civilizations, and has great diplomatic clout in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Since Peela is so quick to belittle Nepal, it would be instructive to know his/her own country of origin!

To further note that since Kathmandu is only a short flight from Delhi or Dacca and, therefore, “both far more logical hubs for regional consular work” is irrelevant.

According to Peela, Kathmandu’s status and geopolitical situation is not suitable for diplomatic and consular work!

Peela has not done his/her homework, nor is he/she even moderately knowledgeable about Nepal’s history and geography.

He is doing considerable damage to Nepal’s reputation and the relevant departments and ministries of the Government of Nepal should take note.

The writer can be reached at:

shashimalla125@gmail.com