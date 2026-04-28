Constitution amendment only by consensus: Shah

Kathmandu, April 28: Asim Shah, coordinator of the task force formed to prepare a discussion paper on constitutional amendment, has said the perception that the government is attempting to amend the constitution unilaterally is incorrect.

Speaking at a consultation meeting with constitutional and legal experts held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers on Monday (April 27), Shah urged people not to harbor such doubts.

He clarified that the amendment process will move forward only through broad consultations with all political parties and stakeholders, dismissing what he described as recent misconceptions circulating in public discourse.

Shah also explained that the task force was formed in line with the government’s 100-day action plan to prepare the groundwork for constitutional amendment.

“The amendment of the current constitution is not something that can be driven by the will of a single political party or government,” he said. “It is a shared national agenda that can only be achieved on the basis of full national consensus. The discussion paper we prepare will go through extensive debate and consultation, and only after a document reflecting consensus is finalized will the amendment process proceed.”

He added that his party, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), had already prioritized constitutional amendment in its election manifesto. He also noted that the task force plans to hold broad consultations with stakeholders over the next 15 to 20 days and submit its report to the Prime Minister.

People’s News Monitoring Service