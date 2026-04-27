Over 1200 houses and shacks demolished at four places

Kathmandu, April 27: Kathmandu authorities have demolished more than 1,200 houses and shacks built on encroached public land at four locations across the Valley.

A joint team of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and Kathmandu Metropolitan City carried out the operation over the weekend in Thapathali, Gairigaun–Baneshwor, Jadibuti, and the Manohara corridor in Bhaktapur. According to police, a total of 1,272 structures have been torn down so far, out of around 1,650 identified in these areas.

In Thapathali, 143 structures built along the Bagmati riverbank were removed on Saturday. Following the demolition, 34 displaced families, comprising 115 individuals, have been temporarily housed at the Radhaswami Satsang building in Kirtipur with support from the metropolitan city.

In Gairigaun–Baneshwor, 560 out of 578 structures were demolished on Saturday, with five more removed on Sunday. Authorities said 15 permanent houses still remain to be cleared in the area.

In the Manohara–Jadibuti section of Kathmandu, 114 structures were demolished on Sunday. Around 600 residents living there have been relocated to safer areas. On the Bhaktapur side of the Manohara corridor, more than 450 out of 815 structures have already been removed, while 365 still remain.

Seven excavators were deployed along the Manohara riverbank on Sunday morning, but further demolition work was halted due to rain. Officials plan to resume operations on Monday.

The Ministry of Urban Development said relocation of residents from high-risk areas is being carried out alongside demolition efforts. The government has arranged temporary shelter, food, and basic services in hotels and lodges for those without support.

Authorities said the first phase focuses on clearing risky settlements, followed by identification and proper management of landless families. Initial data on displaced households is also being collected.

Meanwhile, Kathmandu Metropolitan City plans to launch recreational activities from Monday to help children in holding centres cope with psychosocial stress.

People’s News Monitoring Service