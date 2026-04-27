NC elects Angdambe as the leader of the parliamentary party

Kathmandu, April 27: Finally, Bhishma Raj Angdembe has been elected unanimously as the leader of the Nepali Congress parliamentary party. A meeting of the party’s parliamentary party on Monday took the decision.

Earlier, a party’s central work execution committee meeting had unanimously proposed Angdembe’s name for the post, said spokesperson Devraj Chalise.

Although the names of Mohan Acharya and Arjun Narsingh KC were also discussed earlier, a consensus was eventually reached on Angdembe.

The party was unable to finalise its parliamentary leader due to competing claims from KC, Angdembe and Acharya. Angdembe is said to have received support from both the former party president Sher Bahadur Deuba’s faction and the leader Shekhar Koirala’s faction.

Vice-presidents Bishwo Prakash Sharma and Puspa Bhusal, along with secretaries Pradip Paudel and Gururaj Ghimire, were engaged in discussions to build consensus on the leadership.

People’s News Monitoring Service.