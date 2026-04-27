Electricity output projected to reach 24,500 MW in next decade

Kathmandu, April 27: The government has unveiled the “Energy Consumption and Export Strategy, 2083,” aiming to generate 24,500 megawatts of electricity by FY 2092/93 through coordinated investment from the public, private, and government sectors.

The plan brings together ongoing, proposed, and ready-to-build hydropower and solar projects under a single framework. It also prioritises reservoir and semi-reservoir projects alongside expanded solar energy development to support an energy mix approach.

A major highlight is the Budhigandaki Hydropower Project, with a planned capacity of 1,200 MW, expected to be completed by 2081. The government has placed it under priority implementation despite earlier delays linked to financing models.

Several medium and large hydropower projects are also included in the roadmap. The 40 MW Raghuganga project is in its final stage, while the 140 MW Tanahu project is targeted for completion by 2085/86. Other projects such as Upper Modi A (42 MW), Upper Modi (18.2 MW), and Upper Trishuli 3B (37 MW) are in advanced stages.

Large-scale projects like Upper Arun (161 MW) and Nalgad (417 MW) are expected to move forward within the current cycle. The 490 MW Arun IV and 439 MW Betan Karnali projects are scheduled for completion by 2090, while Chainpur Seti (210 MW) is targeted for 2087. Additional priority projects include Tamakoshi V (99 MW), Naumure (281 MW), and Uttarganga (828 MW).

On the solar front, the Nepal Electricity Authority will develop a 1,000 MW solar project by 2085. Private-sector-led solar projects selected through competitive bidding are also included, along with a broader 3,500 MW government-backed solar expansion plan to be completed by 2092. Independent Power Producers’ Association Nepal (IPPAN) projects, including export-oriented solar and hydropower schemes, are expected to contribute around 14,000 MW in total capacity.

The strategy also includes infrastructure expansion with 14 domestic and 10 cross-border transmission lines to support electricity trade and exports. An underground distribution system is planned by 2085 to modernise urban supply networks.

Beyond generation, the government aims to increase electricity consumption through subsidies for electric cooking, expansion of EV charging stations, and electrification of transport and irrigation systems. Coal-fired boilers are also targeted for conversion into electric systems.

In industry, special tariff structures are planned for energy-intensive sectors such as fertiliser production and data centres, alongside measures to encourage energy exports and improve grid efficiency.

Overall, the strategy focuses not only on expanding generation capacity but also on reshaping consumption patterns, strengthening transmission systems, and positioning Nepal as a potential regional electricity exporter over the next decade.

People’s News Monitoring Service