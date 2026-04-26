Traffic movement on BP Highway suspended until further notice

Kathmandu, April 26: Flooding in the Roshi River caused by rainfall has washed away temporary diversions at Chaukidanda, Ghumaune, Charsay Bensi, Gimdi Bensi, Narke, Chiuribas, Kaladhunga, Mamti, and Aamghari in Sindhuli along the Kavrepalanchok section of the BP Highway. As a result, transportation along this stretch of the highway has been completely disrupted.

Due to Saturday afternoon’s rainfall and considering the risks on the BP Highway, security agencies had halted traffic movement. The District Police Office in Dhulikhel closed the road section from Katunje in Namobuddha, Kavre, to Mangaltar in Roshi starting from 3:30 p.m.

Information Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Rabin Bista stated that traffic was suspended to prevent potential risks due to the large flood in the Roshi River. According to him, the public has been urged to travel only after assessing the road conditions and has also been requested not to use this section until further notice.

Earlier as well, rising water levels in the Roshi River due to rainfall had washed away temporary diversions constructed along the highway. After last year’s floods and landslides swept away 18 kilometers of road in the Roshi and Nepalthok areas of Sindhuli, traffic had been maintained by constructing temporary diversions. Similarly, in the third week of last Chaitra, about 4 kilometers of road in the same area were again washed away, leading to the reconstruction of temporary diversions.

Meanwhile, following the highway obstruction, vehicles have currently been held at entry points—Kavrebhanjyang in Dhulikhel and Nepalthok in Sindhuli. After last year’s floods and landslides in Ashoj completely damaged the Chaukidanda–Nepalthok section, temporary roads and diversions had been built along the river to keep traffic running. The Division Road Office Bhaktapur has stated that permanent road construction is currently underway in the area.

People’s News Monitoring Service.