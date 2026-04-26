RPP not king’s party, but of those who believe in monarchy: Lingden

Kathmandu, April 26: Chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Rajendra Lingden, has said that a king does not belong to any political party, and that the RPP is not the king’s party but a party of those who support the institution of monarchy.

Addressing a Gandaki Province-level review meeting in Tanahun on Saturday, organized by the party’s central secretariat as part of its provincial election review program, Lingden claimed that the RPP follows a pro-monarchy ideological line.

He said the king and the institution of monarchy do not belong to any party, and likewise, no party can claim ownership over the monarchy. According to him, the monarchy stands above parties, organizations, and ideologies. He added that those who portray the RPP as the king’s party and try to make it controversial are not genuine supporters of the monarchy.

Taking aim at critics who argue that the party should not participate in a republican government, Lingden said that if avoiding government positions made a party stronger, then parties like Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and Rastriya Janamorcha would be stronger rather than weaker.

Speaking about internal party disputes, Lingden said he had tried to keep everyone united until the elections, but some leaders and cadres acted against party discipline, assuming he was weak. As a result, he said, disciplinary action has now been initiated.

The RPP has been conducting post-election reviews at the provincial level. So far, review meetings have been completed in Madhesh, Koshi, and Gandaki provinces.

The party has scheduled upcoming review meetings in Lumbini Province in Bhairahawa on April 27, in Bagmati Province in Kathmandu on April 28, and in Sudurpashchim Province in Mahendranagar on April 30. The date for Karnali Province is yet to be fixed.

People’s News Monitoring Service