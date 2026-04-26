Post-2006 public and government officials’ assets to be probed

Kathmandu, April 26: The Balen-led government has finally issued the mandate to the Property Investigation Commission formed last week.

The commission, which has set up its office at Kesharmahal (formerly the Education Ministry), will investigate the assets of all individuals who have held government, semi-government, and political leadership positions since the end of the monarchy and the establishment of the republic, meaning after 2006/07 (2062/063 BS).

According to the mandate, the commission will examine the property of all undersecretaries and joint secretaries who have served since that period. However, it will not have the authority to investigate sitting officials of constitutional bodies or members of the current cabinet.

All former constitutional officeholders will come under scrutiny. This includes former prime ministers, former speakers of parliament, former chief justices, and heads and officials of various constitutional bodies. Former judges of all courts, ex-army chiefs and generals, as well as ambassadors and staff who have served in Nepali diplomatic missions abroad, will also be included.

The investigation will also extend to former provincial officials and current local government leaders, including mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons, and vice-chairpersons.

Similarly, the commission will review the assets of general managers, board members, and senior and special-class officials of public enterprises, along with those who have retired from similar positions.

Sources say that after publication in the Gazette, likely by Monday, the formal asset investigation process will begin. They also noted that even lower-level government employees could come under investigation if complaints are filed against them.

People’s News Monitoring Service