Gunshots at White House correspondents’ dinner, Trump safely evacuated

Washington, April 26: A shooting incident disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, forcing a swift security response that safely evacuated former President Donald Trump from the venue.

Following the incident, JD Vance and other members of Trump’s cabinet were also immediately escorted to secure locations by security personnel. Initial reports confirm that the president, vice president, and cabinet members are all safe.

A security official confirmed that shots were fired by an armed individual at the event site. According to CNN, Trump is completely safe, while a government official stated that all cabinet members are unharmed.

Reports say that during the dinner, U.S. Secret Service agents issued an alert about “gunfire.” A radio message later indicated that a suspected attacker had been taken into custody.

The banquet hall at the Washington Hilton, where the event was being held, was quickly surrounded by security forces. Hundreds of guests reportedly took cover under tables as security personnel instructed people to stay low and move toward safe exits.

Witnesses said they heard between five and eight gunshots. The hall was immediately evacuated as hundreds of senior journalists, celebrities, and national leaders were present awaiting Trump’s speech.

Following the incident, National Guard members tightened security inside the building. While guests were allowed to leave, re-entry was prohibited.

Security outside the hotel was also intensified, and the surrounding area placed under a security cordon. The high-profile event had a broad presence of senior U.S. government officials, journalists, and public figures.

People’s News Monitoring Service