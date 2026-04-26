Cardamom export inclines

Kathmandu, April 26: Nepal’s cardamom exports have increased this time. In the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2082/83, cardamom worth Rs. 10.70 billion was exported through the Mechi Customs Office in Jhapa.

According to Ishwarkumar Humagain, Information Officer at the office, a total of 5,295,250 kilograms of cardamom was exported from Shrawan to Chaitra. He stated that this represents a 41.58 percent increase compared to the same period in fiscal year 2081/82.

Traders say that cardamom prices have remained high and stable throughout the year, with transactions ranging from Rs. 90,000 to 95,000 per man (40 kgs) since the beginning of the season. Even as the season nears its end, prices are still around Rs. 96,000 to 100,000 per man, according to Krishna Paudyal, President of the Ilam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Paudyal noted that exports to Gulf countries have declined recently due to conflict in West Asia. As cardamom has started generating good income, farmers have been expanding its cultivation. Cardamom is now grown in 54 districts across the country. According to the Cardamom Development Center, cultivation has spread over 14,383.5 hectares of land nationwide. Data from the center show that production is highest in the Koshi hill districts, particularly Ilam, Panchthar, Taplejung, Tehrathum, Sankhuwasabha, Bhojpur, and Dhankuta.

People’s News Monitoring Service.