Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd. expands MBL IT loan service

Kathmandu, April 25: With the objective of promoting digital transformation, Machhapuchchhre Bank has introduced a new loan scheme called the MBL IT Loan.

Launched with the goal of empowering businesses and entrepreneurs engaged in the information technology sector, this loan scheme is expected to encourage innovation in the IT field while further strengthening Nepal’s growing IT industry. Additionally, the bank plans to provide IT and software companies in Nepal with easier access to financing for working capital, infrastructure development, and operational expansion.

Under this scheme, only businesses registered with the relevant government authorities will be eligible to apply for the loan. Eligible entities include IT/software firms (sole proprietorships or partnerships) and private limited companies. Such companies must have regularly paid taxes such as PAN and VAT. They should be operating in areas such as software development, IT outsourcing, IT services, cybersecurity, fintech, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, and must have been in operation for at least two years.

People’s News Monitoring Service.