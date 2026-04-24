Parliament suspension raises serious questions: Poudel

Kathmandu, April 24: Nepali Congress General Secretary Pradeep Poudel has said that the suspension of the parliamentary session has raised serious concerns about the government’s intentions and political conduct.

His remarks came shortly after the House session, summoned by President Ram Chandra Paudel, was suspended within 24 hours on the recommendation of the government.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Poudel wrote that the development has created doubts about whether a government with a strong majority is trying to bypass Parliament and resort to ordinances instead of building consensus on policy matters.

He questioned why the government’s political confidence appears weak despite having a comfortable parliamentary majority and a favourable political environment.

Emphasizing that transparency in procedures and democratic processes must be upheld, he stated that seeking outcomes by bypassing established procedures undermines both system integrity and institutional dignity.

He urged the government to maintain the dignity of the elected legislature and proceed with full transparency by taking Parliament into confidence.

People’s News Monitoring Service