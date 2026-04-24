Government signals stronger legal framework for diaspora

Kathmandu, April 24: The government is preparing to present the draft legislation on Non-Resident Nepali (NRN) affairs in the upcoming parliamentary session, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal has said.

Speaking at a discussion held on Thursday with representatives of the Non-Resident Nepali Association at the ministry, Khanal reaffirmed the government’s intention to strengthen the proposed law by clearly incorporating the rights, responsibilities, and contributions of Nepalis living abroad.

He stressed that the Constitution’s aspirations need to be translated more clearly into both policy design and practical implementation.

Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai described non-resident Nepalis as trusted partners of the state and expressed confidence that collaboration with the diaspora would deepen in the coming years.

During the interaction, association leaders—including President Dr Hemraj Sharma, founding president Upendra Mahato, former presidents Dr Badri KC and Kul Acharya, founding international coordinator Bhim Udas, vice presidents Rozina Pradhan Rai and Buddhi Subedi, and focal person Saroj Dahal—offered feedback on the draft bill.

They urged the government to ensure the proposed law aligns with the constitutional guarantees of social, economic, and cultural rights, while also addressing the expectations of Nepalis abroad.

The event was attended by office-bearers of the association along with representatives from Europe and Asia.

People’s News Monitoring Service