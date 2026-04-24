Former King Gyanendra traveling to Pokhara today

Pokhara, April 24: Former King Gyanendra Shah is leaving Kathmandu for Pokhara today, coinciding with the 20th Democracy Day, which marks the end of direct royal rule and the establishment of democracy in Nepal.

The visit comes exactly two decades after the monarchy handed over state power, on a day that symbolically represents Nepal’s democratic transition. Gyanendra’s travel is being viewed as notable, as it aligns with the same date he once relinquished executive authority.

According to his visit management committee, the former king is travelling at a time when a new political configuration has emerged in the country following the Gen Z movement, which led to the formation of a government under Balen Shah with a near two-thirds majority.

He is scheduled to reach Pokhara at around 10:30 am, security sources said.

Committee member Arjun Khanal said this visit carries political significance and is expected to send a message. He added that Gyanendra is likely to stay in Pokhara for at least two weeks.

During his stay, he is expected to visit religious sites and also hold political meetings, according to sources. This is the first such extended visit since his Pokhara trip on January 27, 2025 (Magh 27, 2081 BS), when he stayed for two weeks and returned amid a large show of support by monarchist groups at Kathmandu airport.

This time, he will be staying at the newly completed Solti Hotel in Lakeside, Pokhara, managed by the Solti Group. The hotel was developed by businessman Khem Dhakal, who previously operated the Peninsula Hotel in the same area.

Sources close to the former king say he is also expected to meet political leaders and activists during the visit, including figures within the Nepali Congress who support Hindu state and monarchy, as well as leaders from UML and former Maoist ranks.

“He is likely to meet leaders across party lines, especially those who still advocate for monarchy or a Hindu state,” a member of the visit coordination team said.

No formal public programs have been scheduled, and Gyanendra will stay at the hotel throughout the visit, his secretariat confirmed.

Security has been tightened in Pokhara ahead of his arrival.

People’s News Monitoring Service