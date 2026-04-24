Govt reverses police academy land relocation plan; IGP welcomes ‘historic’ decision

Police personnel stage parade on the premises of Nepal Police Headquarters, Naxal, Kathmandu, in September 2020. Photo courtesy: Chetan Thapa Magar

Kathmandu, April 24: Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki has welcomed the government’s decision to keep the National Police Training Academy in Maharajgunj at its original location, calling it a landmark step for the institution.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday decided that the academy will continue to retain full use of its existing land, effectively cancelling earlier plans for relocation.

The move overturns a previous Cabinet decision made on September 6, 2018 (Bhadra 21, 2075 BS), which had transferred the land to the Office of the President. The latest decision restores full control of the property to the police training institution.

Following the Cabinet decision, IGP Karki took to Facebook to express his appreciation, describing the development as a major institutional victory for the Nepal Police.

He noted that the 114 ropani and 3 aana land of the academy represents the organization’s historical legacy and professional identity, and said the government’s latest decision ensures its continuity in that role. He termed the decision, made on April 23, 2026 (Baisakh 10, 2083 BS), as a significant milestone for the security institution.

According to him, retaining the land under the academy will strengthen long-term institutional development, improve infrastructure expansion, and enhance professional training capacity within the police force.

Calling the decision forward-looking, he thanked Prime Minister Balen Shah and the Cabinet for what he described as a crucial policy correction. He also acknowledged former senior police officials who had consistently pushed for the issue over the years.

Karki further expressed expectation that the government would continue to support institutional reform and strengthen the operational effectiveness of the Nepal Police in the future.

People’s News Monitoring Service