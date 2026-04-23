Wagle: Nepal won’t be used against neighbors

Kathmandu, April 23: Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle said Nepal will not allow its territory to be used against neighboring countries, while reaffirming close ties with China.

Speaking at a cultural event hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu, Wagle described China as a reliable development partner and stressed Nepal’s priority on maintaining strong bilateral relations. He thanked Beijing for its continued support in Nepal’s socio-economic development and pointed to several ongoing and completed projects backed by Chinese assistance.

He also expressed confidence that Nepal-China relations will deepen further in the coming years.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming echoed the sentiment, praising Nepal’s culture and natural beauty while committing to expand cooperation between the two countries.

The event itself leaned more toward soft diplomacy than speeches. Performers from Inner Mongolia took the stage with a series of traditional songs and dances, showcasing their region’s culture through elaborate costumes, music, and choreography.

The lineup featured performances such as “Song of Praise,” “Ode to the Nomads,” and “Racing Horses,” blending Mongolian throat singing with dance. The show closed with a Nepali crowd-pleaser, “Resham Firiri,” which drew warm reactions from both Nepali and Chinese attendees.

Officials from Inner Mongolia said the program aimed to strengthen cultural ties, framing it as a bridge connecting the two countries through shared geography, tourism, and cultural exchange.

People’s News Monitoring Service