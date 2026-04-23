6th Asian Beach Games opens in Sanya

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province, April 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

SANYA, April 23 (Xinhua) — The 6th Asian Beach Games opened on Wednesday evening in China’s tropical resort city of Sanya, with the opening ceremony held at the seaside Yasha Park.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin declared the Games open after 45 delegations marched in for the continental event, which had originally been scheduled to take place in 2020.

The 75-minute ceremony was structured around three themed segments, “Passion of Sea and Sky,” “Dreams of the Deep Blue” and “Connecting the World,” highlighting ocean culture and the diversity of Asia.

After being postponed twice, chiefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sanya Games has attracted around 10,000 participants, including more than 1,600 athletes.

China’s delegation parades during the opening ceremony of the 6th Asian Beach Games. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

The Games marks the first time Hainan has hosted a continental-level beach sports event. It is also the first major international sporting event since the island-wide Hainan Free Trade Port was inaugurated last December.

“This is the moment Asia has been waiting for,” said Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). “And we do so in a nation whose record as a host of international sport is unrivalled.”

“Few countries boast such a strong track record as China: having hosted the summer and winter Olympic Games, countless Asian Games and many more. Tonight, we add the 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 to that proud legacy,” he added.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, president of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), speaks during the opening ceremony of the 6th Asian Beach Games. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

On behalf of the OCA and all its 45 members, Sheikh Joaan also extended gratitude to the government of China, the city of Sanya and the Chinese Olympic Committee.

“These Games bring us together in a way only sport can,” Sheikh Joaan said. “In Asia, our diversity is our greatest strength. Countless languages, traditions, and cultures. But our passion for sport unites us. Here, on this beach, we stand as one Asia. Together.”

“The ceremony faces the sea, stands on the beach and looks up to the stars, breaking with traditional concepts of large events,” said Huang Peiling, chief director of the opening ceremony. “Instead of a conventional performance, the ceremony is designed to be immersive, allowing the audience to participate rather than simply watch.”

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 6th Asian Beach Games. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

The Games’ mascot, the Eld’s deer “Yaya,” played a central role throughout the ceremony, appearing from beginning to end. “Unlike traditional mascots that mainly serve as symbols, ‘Yaya’ is designed as a key character linking the past, present and future of Sanya,” said Qiao Wei, chief writer of the opening ceremony.

The flame-lighting ceremony featured a distinctive design, as six torchbearers approached from both sides of the “Ring of Sunshine”-shaped stage and joined hands to ignite the flame, before the stage itself transformed into a cauldron, with the fire rising to illuminate the sea and sky.

The ceremony concluded with the theme song “See ya in Sanya,” performed by 20 volunteers of the Games.

Torchbearers run during the opening ceremony of the 6th Asian Beach Games. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Scheduled from April 22 to 30, the Games feature 14 sports, 15 disciplines and 62 events. It is the second time China has hosted the Asian Beach Games, after the 2012 edition in Haiyang, Shandong Province.

China has sent a delegation of 255 members, including 171 athletes, to compete in 13 sports and 60 events, marking the country’s highest participation in Asian Beach Games history.