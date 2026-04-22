Tourism materials to be displayed in airport waiting lounges

Kathmandu, April 22: The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has decided to promote tourist destinations by using passenger waiting areas at all airports across the country.

According to the ministry, airport lounges will now feature not only regular notices issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal but also video content prepared by various government agencies, including the Nepal Tourism Board. The initiative aims to promote Nepal’s major tourist destinations in a more structured and visible way.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the ministry stated, “In all airport passenger waiting lounges, in addition to the regular information broadcasts of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, arrangements will be made to display video materials prepared by the Nepal Tourism Board and other government bodies for the promotion of tourist destinations in Nepal.”

The ministry believes this arrangement will help both domestic and international travelers gain better information about different tourist sites in Nepal. It also expects the initiative to contribute to strengthening tourism promotion efforts and improving visibility of the country’s travel destinations.

In simple terms, airports are being turned into quiet promotional spaces where travelers waiting for flights will be exposed to curated visuals and information about Nepal’s landscapes, cultural heritage, and tourism offerings. The government sees this as an opportunity to use already captive audiences for tourism messaging, without needing additional platforms or campaigns.

Officials say the move aligns with broader efforts to boost the tourism sector by improving outreach and showcasing destinations more effectively to visitors as soon as they enter or leave the country.

Whether passengers actively watch or just scroll past while waiting for delayed flights remains another matter, but the strategy is clear: make sure Nepal’s tourist spots show up before travelers even leave the airport.

People’s News Monitoring Service