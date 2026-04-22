Home Minister Gurung resigns, calls for fair probe into allegations

Kathmandu, April 22: Home Minister Sudan Gurung has resigned from his post, saying he wants an impartial investigation into allegations surrounding his business dealings and share transactions.

Gurung submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Tuesday after facing widespread criticism over his reported partnership with a controversial businessman and involvement in stock trading.

Announcing his decision through a Facebook post, Gurung said he had taken the public concerns and questions raised against him seriously. He stressed that ethics matter more than position and public trust outweighs any authority.

“I have been serving as Home Minister with honesty since March 26, 2026. In recent days, I have taken seriously the questions, comments, and public concern raised about my shares and related matters,” he said.

Gurung added that the growing Gen Z-led movement demanding good governance, transparency, and accountability has reinforced the need for clean public life and responsible leadership.

He said he stepped down to avoid any conflict of interest during the investigation. “I want a fair probe into the matters related to me. My resignation ensures that the investigation remains unbiased and unaffected,” he stated.

Gurung, who was appointed on the same day Prime Minister Shah formed his Cabinet, initially drew attention for arresting high-ranking officials. However, he later became the center of criticism over his financial disclosures and alleged links with controversial business entities.

According to high-level sources, Gurung decided to resign after consultations with Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane.

In his statement, Gurung also invoked the sacrifices made by dozens of individuals in establishing the current government, saying accountability must come first when questions are raised.

“I have fulfilled my moral responsibility. If we truly seek change, we must all stand for truth, honesty, and self-correction,” he said.

He also issued a pointed message to sections of the media, suggesting that details about “sweet share” holdings of some journalists may surface over time, and urged those advocating for good governance to demonstrate integrity and moral courage.

People’s News Monitoring Service