GPS, CCTV to be mandatory in public transport

Kathmandu, April 22: The government is preparing to make GPS tracking and CCTV cameras mandatory in public transport, as part of a broader push to modernize and regulate the sector.

The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport has drafted a new directive to make public vehicles technology-enabled, safer, and more passenger-friendly. The guideline is expected to be finalized next week after consultations with stakeholders.

Under the proposed rules, all public vehicles must install GPS systems. The Department of Transport Management will provide technical support and set up a central control room to monitor operations. Responsibility for maintaining the systems will lie with vehicle owners, drivers, and operators.

The GPS must include geofencing, overspeed alerts, ignition status tracking, and route information.

CCTV cameras will also be mandatory, with at least two cameras required in each vehicle, except for taxis. These cameras must record all onboard activities and store data for at least 3 months. The system is expected to use AI-based features, including passenger counting and facial recognition, along with monitoring driver behavior, fatigue, and negligence.

Real-time data transmission to a central control room through internet connectivity has also been proposed.

The directive further mandates a shift to digital ticketing and payments. Operators of both short- and long-distance routes will be required to adopt mobile apps or similar systems for ticket sales. Payments must be made through government-approved gateways or QR codes, with no additional fees charged to passengers.

To streamline services, authorities plan to develop an integrated digital platform covering multiple modes of transport, including buses, taxis, and motorcycles.

Electronic ticketing will also extend to traffic fines and penalties. Digital challans will include details such as date, time, nature of the violation, payable amount, and payment status, along with QR codes or online payment links.

The draft also proposes route-based “time cards” issued by authorities, detailing vehicle numbers, routes, checkpoints, and minimum travel time.

Safety measures feature prominently. All vehicles must carry fire extinguishers based on seating capacity and a first aid kit, with drivers and staff required to have basic training. An emergency SOS button must be installed to send real-time alerts with location data to a central system in case of accidents, health issues, or security threats.

The directive also outlines strict conduct rules. Drivers and conductors must behave politely and ensure a women-friendly environment, including reserved seating. Priority must be given to elderly passengers, persons with disabilities, and the sick.

Child labor in transport operations is banned. Vehicles traveling more than 250 kilometers must have at least two drivers, and overloading passengers will not be allowed. Smoking, alcohol, and drug use are prohibited for both staff and passengers.

Passengers, too, are bound by rules. They must carry valid tickets, avoid disruptive behavior, and refrain from littering. Vehicles will not be allowed to operate outside designated routes or carry cargo beyond personal luggage.

The new directive will replace existing guidelines and forms part of the government’s broader reform agenda to digitize and standardize public transport.

People’s News Monitoring Service