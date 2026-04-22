Balendra Shah to look after Home portfolio after Sudan Gurung quits

Kathmandu, April 22: After controversies arose over property and share transactions and the Gen Z group demanded resignation of Home Minister Sudan Gurung has tendered resignation from the post assigned in less than one month. The Balendra Shah government was sworn-in on March 27.

Gurung said that he had resigned from the post of Home Minister to preserve the dignity of the ministry.

He made these remarks on Wednesday while addressing ministry staff following his resignation. “I am very pleased with your capabilities. I have only worked to bring out your potential,” he said.

Gurung also thanked the staff who supported him. He stated that the credit for the work carried out during his tenure as Home Minister belongs to the employees. “I would like to thank you for your support. You are the ones who deserve credit for the spirit in which the work was done. I have resigned on moral grounds for the sake of your dignity and that of the ministry,” he said.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah has kept the Home portfolio with him.

People’s News Monitoring Service.