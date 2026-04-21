TIA to be closed at night

Kathmandu, April 21: Tribhuvan International Airport will be closed for seven hours daily during nighttime.

To accelerate infrastructure construction, all takeoffs and landings at the airport will be suspended from 11:45 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. until May 18.

According to Induraj Adhikari, Chief of the Airport’s Terminal Management Division, the closure is being implemented to carry out pavement construction work.

Construction is currently underway on the taxiway located beside the airport’s runway. For safety reasons, the airport will be completely closed during nighttime.

As per the issued notice, the airport office has requested airline service providers to adjust flight schedules as necessary to minimize the impact of the closure.

People’s News Monitoring Service.