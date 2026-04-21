23 inmates from Siraha prison held in police custody

Siraha, April 21: Police took 23 inmates of Siraha Prison into custody on Tuesday morning on charges of attempting to take control of the prison’s internal administration.

According to Chief District Officer Surendra Paudel, a group of inmates had, two days earlier, forcibly removed warder Prem Chaudhary and tried to seize control of internal management. Fearing further clashes and a breakdown of security, authorities detained the 23 inmates, who are now in police custody.

Paudel said legal procedures will proceed as per instructions from relevant authorities. “We have sought approval from the department. Once permission is granted, a decision will be made on where to transfer the inmates,” he said.

Siraha Prison has seen repeated incidents of factionalism, violence, and internal clashes in the past. Allegations of poor management and collusion with security personnel have kept the facility under frequent tension. Not exactly a model correctional environment.

Earlier, during a joint security operation on February 8, police recovered a homemade pistol and two rounds of ammunition from inside the prison. The weapon was reportedly linked to inmate Indrajit Yadav, who had significant internal influence. He, along with 13 others, was detained and transferred to other prisons.

Following Yadav’s arrest, inmates staged protests for two days. Recent developments continue to raise serious concerns over security and management inside Siraha Prison.

People’s News Monitoring Service