RSP silent on Sudan Gurung’s issue

Kathmandu, April 20: The controversial issue surrounding Home Minister Sudan Gurung was not raised at all during the central committee meeting of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

After the controversy surrounding the Home Minister became widespread, 19 central committee members expressed their views on various topics during the meeting held on Monday at the party’s central office in Chhauni. Each member was given two minutes to speak. However, not a single member questioned the controversy involving Home Minister Gurung, which has drawn national attention.

After the meeting, party spokesperson Manish Jha did not provide a clear answer to journalists regarding the Home Minister issue. Instead of presenting the party’s official stance, he expressed his personal views.

He said that since no member raised the issue during the meeting, party leaders were not required to respond.

“The party has not stopped anyone from raising questions or speaking. If any member had raised the issue during today’s central committee meeting, party leaders and office bearers would have been responsible for answering,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service.