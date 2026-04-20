RSP initiates discussion regarding action against Home Minister Gurung

Kathmandu, April 20: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has held internal discussions over possible disciplinary action against its elected MP and Home Minister Sudhan Gurung.

According to sources, the matter of an internal probe into allegations against Gurung was discussed on Monday morning between party General Secretary Kabindra Burlakoti and acting head of the Disciplinary Commission Ramakant Rimal. Given the sensitivity of the issue, further deliberations are expected in the central committee meeting scheduled for 3 pm on Monday, which may take a final decision.

Controversy surfaced after reports emerged that Gurung, who has not yet completed a month in office as Home Minister, was involved in business partnerships with controversial businessman Deepak Bhatt, who is under investigation for money laundering, and with Shankar Group, a major business house.

Media reports also claimed links between Gurung and Bhatt, who is currently in police custody as part of a financial crime investigation, triggering widespread criticism of the minister.

“Media reports suggest the Home Minister is a business partner of middleman Deepak Bhatt. The party general secretary and the disciplinary commission chief discussed how to proceed with an investigation and possible action this morning. Since the high command will meet this afternoon, the process will move forward only after a decision,” a source told RatoPati.

General Secretary Burlakoti said the party would first verify whether Gurung’s shareholding was legally acquired, stating that consultations with concerned individuals would continue. He added that if investigations prove wrongdoing, action would follow regardless of position.

He also said the government itself is expected to investigate the matter, and anyone found guilty would face consequences.

Earlier, the disciplinary committee had recommended action against Labour Minister Deepak Sah over allegations of misuse of authority in appointing his wife to the Health Insurance Board. Following the recommendation, Prime Minister Balen Shah removed Sah from office.