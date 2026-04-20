No rush for unity like before, says KP Oli

Kathmandu, April 20: KP Sharma Oli has ruled out any hasty political merger, saying his party will not repeat past mistakes by rushing into unity without clear alignment.

Speaking to party leaders at his residence after being discharged from the hospital on Saturday, the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) chair said unity would only be considered with forces that fully accept the party’s principles, policies, and organizational structure.

Oli was arrested on March 27 over the implementation of recommendations made by the Genji probe commission. Citing health complications, he was admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where he underwent gallbladder surgery before being discharged.

Leaders who visited him at his residence in Balkot raised questions about possible unity with the Nepal Communist Party. In response, Oli clarified that no discussions on party merger had taken place.

He said Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Narayan Kaji Shrestha had only visited him in the hospital to wish him a speedy recovery.

“Both claims that unity is impossible and that it will happen at any cost are wrong,” Oli was quoted as saying by leader Bishal Bhattarai.

He stressed that any future unity would require ideological, political, and organizational coherence, adding that the party would not repeat the kind of unstructured merger seen in the past.

The UML and the Maoist Centre unified on May 17, 2018, to form the Nepal Communist Party. However, internal disputes intensified over time, leading to a split after the Supreme Court, in a 2021 verdict, granted the party’s name to Rishiram Kattel, effectively reviving the two former parties.

People’s News Monitoring Service