Nepal Airlines to start direct Kathmandu–Dhaka flights

Kathmandu, April 20: Nepal Airlines Corporation is preparing to launch direct flights between Kathmandu and Dhaka in the near future.

The airline said it has begun internal preparations and formed a feasibility study subcommittee to assess the plan and carry out necessary groundwork.

Despite being a neighboring country, Nepal’s national flag carrier has not yet operated flights to Dhaka. Senior Captain Subas Rizal, Director of the Operations Department, said the process has been initiated to address this long-standing gap.

Currently, airlines from Bangladesh operate regular flights to Kathmandu. Nepal’s private carrier Himalaya Airlines also flies to Dhaka. However, Nepal Airlines has yet to establish service on the route. The airline said a final decision will be made based on the study committee’s report.

In a related development, Nepal Airlines has expanded its Kathmandu–Delhi–Kathmandu service. Since March 30, it has added three additional weekly flights, bringing the total frequency on the route to 10 flights per week.

The airline has also formed a cargo management system study task force to strengthen and improve its cargo operations.

People’s News Monitoring Service