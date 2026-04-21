Amnesty report: Human rights situation in Nepal challenging

Kathmandu, April 21: Amnesty International has said Nepal’s human rights situation remains challenging, pointing to shrinking civic space and delays in justice processes.

In its report released Tuesday in the capital, Amnesty reviewed developments from January 1 to December 31, 2025. It noted increasing restrictions on freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly.

The report highlights delays in Nepal’s transitional justice process as a major concern. Victims of the conflict-era abuses are still waiting for truth, justice, and reparations. According to Amnesty, this continued delay has contributed to a culture of impunity.

It also points to violations of basic rights of prisoners across the country, along with persistent caste-based discrimination and gender-based violence. The report raises concerns over threats to the land and rights of Indigenous communities.

On economic and social rights, the report says Nepal’s performance remains unsatisfactory. It notes the government’s failure to effectively implement the right to housing. The situation of migrant workers is also flagged, with cases of fraud and workplace abuse reflecting their vulnerability.

While the report does not rank countries, it calls attention to Nepal’s overall human rights trends and urges serious action for improvement.

In a global context, the report covers 144 countries, including Nepal, and notes a rise in authoritarian practices and misuse of laws to suppress dissent. According to Amnesty’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard, incidents of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity are increasing worldwide. She also warned of new threats to human rights from digital repression and the use of artificial intelligence.

Amnesty has urged the Government of Nepal to stop criminalizing peaceful civil disobedience and to ensure accountability for violations committed during protests.

People’s News Monitoring Service