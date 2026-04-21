Homeless Nepali student found dead in Sydney park

Kathmandu, April 21: The death of a 32-year-old Nepali student in a busy Sydney park has sparked debate in Australia over gaps in social support services after his body reportedly went unnoticed by thousands of passersby.

According to a report published by news.com.au, the incident came to light only after station staff discovered his body around noon on December 7. It is estimated that more than 100,000 people had passed near his lifeless body before it was found.

The deceased has been identified as Bikram Lama from Makwanpur, who had traveled to Australia to study computer science. Over time, he lost stable housing and had been living on the streets, often sleeping in the St James Tunnel beneath Hyde Park, one of the busiest pedestrian routes in Sydney’s central business district.

Health workers described his death as preventable. Erin Longbottom, Nursing Unit Manager at St Vincent’s Homelessness Health Service, said he had “fallen through the cracks,” adding that he appeared isolated, fearful, and without access to support.

Experts say individuals like Lama, who enter Australia legally but later lose visa status or fail to secure permanent residency, often become ineligible for housing, healthcare, and financial assistance, leaving them vulnerable.

The case drew widespread attention after an investigation published by The Guardian on Monday detailed the circumstances leading to his death. The report has triggered public concern over how a person could die in such a public space without intervention.

Analysts say the incident highlights systemic gaps in Australia’s welfare system, even in a country known for strong social protections.

People’s News Monitoring Service