Unity among all leftist and communist forces necessary: Prachanda

KATHMANDU, April 22: Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, coordinator of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), has called for a renewed commitment to reorganize the leftist movement.

Issuing a message of goodwill on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Nepal Communist Party and Lenin Day, Prachanda made the appeal for unity among leftist forces.

He stressed that unity among all leftist and communist forces is an essential requirement of the present time. “Unity among all leftist and communist forces that uphold the goal of socialism and communism has become a historical necessity today,” he said.

He further stated that history has proven that the communist movement alone can genuinely safeguard the rights of marginalized and oppressed communities as well as national sovereignty.

“To protect and further develop the achievements obtained through the struggle of the Nepali people, I would like to particularly emphasize that front-building among all forces that support the peace agreement and the democratic republic is indispensable,” he added.

Prachanda also said that Nepali communists now carry an even greater responsibility to protect the gains of past sacrifices and advance the revolution in favor of poor farmers and working people.

He called for an overall restructuring of the Nepali communist movement by synthesizing the first pamphlet and manifesto of the Nepal Communist Party along with the evolved ideological developments that followed, in order to fulfil the responsibility assigned by history.

The Nepal Communist Party was established on Baisakh 9, 2006 B.S. (April 22, 1949) with the grand objective of establishing a people’s democratic system against feudalism and imperialism.

People’s News Monitoring Service