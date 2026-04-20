Ghising demands withdrawal of fuel price hike

Kathmandu, April 20: Kulman Ghising, chairperson of the Ujyaalo Nepal Party, has called on the government to withdraw the recent increase in petroleum product prices.

Speaking at a press conference in Birendranagar, Surkhet on Monday during the Karnali Province-level first cadre gathering and organisational expansion programme, he said Karnali deserves special concessions on fuel due to its difficult geography.

“Karnali’s remote terrain already makes life expensive. Fuel price hikes should not be imposed here to ensure easier travel and movement for domestic and foreign tourists,” he said. “Even neighbouring India has not raised fuel prices, so the government should reduce the burden on citizens and ensure fair pricing.”

Ghising also said his party would support efforts to create a stable working environment for the two-thirds majority government.

He claimed that during his tenure at the Nepal Electricity Authority and in government roles, around Rs 35 billion worth of investment was secured for Karnali’s electrification and transmission infrastructure.

According to him, construction of a 132-kV transmission line up to Jumla is currently underway.

He acknowledged that the party’s recent formation forced it into elections before proper organisational preparation, leading to defeat. However, he expressed confidence that Unepa would emerge as a major political force in the next election and expand its structure down to ward level.

People’s News Monitoring Service