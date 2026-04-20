Civil servants to get salary twice a month

Kathmandu, April 20: The government has decided to pay civil servants twice a month, replacing the long-standing practice of monthly salary disbursement.

The Ministry of Finance approved the change at the ministerial level last Friday and has already instructed the Financial Comptroller General’s Office to implement the new system.

A circular issued by the ministry’s Budget and Program Division, signed by Joint Secretary Dr Suman Dahal, directs concerned agencies to end the practice of releasing salaries only after a full month. Instead, payments will now be made every 15 days. Offices have been asked to complete the required technical and administrative preparations for the transition.

Following the directive, the Financial Comptroller General’s Office has begun preliminary work to implement the revised payment structure.

Until now, civil servants received a single monthly payment at the end of each Nepali month. The new approach aims to improve cash flow, especially for lower-level employees who often struggle to manage daily expenses. Officials expect the shift to support more consistent financial planning and ease household budgeting.

People’s News Monitoring Service