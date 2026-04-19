Two of a family killed after ambulance hits pedestrians in Gulariya

Gulariya, April 19: At least two people died, and two others were injured after an ambulance struck pedestrians in Bardiya.

The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Bhumi Raj Lamichhane and his 9-year-old grandson Reyansh Kharel of Ward No. 5 in Gulariya Municipality.

The child died at Bardiya District Hospital, while Lamichhane later succumbed to his injuries at Narasingha Home in Nepalgunj, Banke.

According to Assistant Police Spokesperson Inspector Prakash Singh Karki, Lamichhane’s wife, Sita Lamichhane (50) and 65-year-old Surya Upadhyay were also injured in the accident and are receiving treatment in Nepalgunj.

Police said the group, including Lamichhane—who was a yoga teacher—was heading to an Ayurveda hospital for morning yoga around 5:15 am when they were hit while crossing the road.

The ambulance, bearing registration number Lumbini Ba 0-305, was travelling from Kohalpur, Banke, to Rajapur, Bardiya, at the time of the accident. It was operated by the Srijanshil Tole Development Organization of Kohalpur, and only the driver was inside the vehicle. Police have taken him into custody.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

People’s News Monitoring Service