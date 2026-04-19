Turkey positive on opening embassy in Nepal

Kathmandu, April 19: Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmuş, has expressed a positive stance on opening a Turkish embassy in Nepal.

He shared this view during a meeting with a Nepali parliamentary delegation led by Narayan Prasad Dahal.

The meeting, held in Istanbul, focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Nepal and Turkey. Kurtulmuş noted that the Turkish government currently provides a limited number of educational scholarships for Nepali students and pledged to increase the quota. He also expressed commitment to boosting trade between the two countries.

Dahal is in Istanbul to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the event.

During the meeting, Dahal stressed the need to further deepen relations through parliamentary cooperation, including exchange of experiences, visits, and the formation of parliamentary friendship groups.

People’s News Monitoring Service