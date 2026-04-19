Oli discharged from hospital after 21 days

Kathmandu, April 19: CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has been discharged from Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital after a 21-day stay.

According to his secretariat, Oli left the hospital on Saturday evening and returned to his residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur, six days after undergoing gallbladder stone surgery.

He had been taken to the hospital on March 14 following his arrest linked to an investigation into the Gen-Z movement incidents based on a report by the Gauri Bahadur Karki Commission. He was initially taken for medical examination and later admitted after health complications were detected.

Police continued the investigation while keeping him under hospital care. However, after a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife, Radhika Shakya, the Supreme Court ordered his release on March 26, after which he was freed on his own recognisance while still receiving treatment in the hospital.

Oli had already been diagnosed with a gallbladder stone, and surgery was performed on March 30. After six days of post-operative care, he was finally discharged.

He had not left the hospital even after being formally released earlier, continuing treatment until his recovery was complete.

People’s News Monitoring Service