Internal unity vital: NC leader Shyam Ghimire

Kathmandu, April 19: Leaders from the Deuba faction in the Nepali Congress have emphasized the need to strengthen internal unity within the party moving forward.

During a discussion held in Kathmandu on Sunday among members elected from the 14th General Convention, they stressed that, since the court has already delivered its verdict on the party dispute, the focus should now shift toward reinforcing internal cohesion.

Chief whip from the Deuba faction, Shyam Kumar Ghimire, stated that the party should now prioritize unity by bringing all sides together and that the current president, Gagan Thapa, must play an inclusive role. He said, “The legal aspect is now settled. Politically, the need of the hour is to unite the party.”

He further added, “The legal battle is over. Now, from a political standpoint, the current president from the establishment faction, Gagan Thapa, should play a role that includes everyone. The dissatisfied factions, including the former establishment side, should now move forward on a path of unity.” Ghimire also expressed the view that the party should be strengthened by involving dissatisfied groups in the unification process.

People’s News Monitoring Service.