Top U.S. diplomat set for Nepal visit

Kathmandu, April 18: U.S. Assistant Secretary of State S. Paul Kapur is scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu for a three-day official trip starting Monday, according to sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Officials view Kapur’s visit as the highest-level U.S. engagement with Nepal since the formation of the current government following the last year’s Gen Z movement . Considered a close figure to U.S. President Donald Trump, Kapur oversees South and Central Asian affairs at the State Department.

Trump appointed Kapur in Falgun 2081 (March 2025), replacing former Assistant Secretary Donald Lu. Kapur drew attention for his Indian roots. He was born in India to an Indian father and an American mother.

During his tenure, Lu visited Nepal four times and was widely seen as instrumental in facilitating the parliamentary endorsement of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement following high-level engagements in Kathmandu.

Observers are interpreting Kapur’s upcoming visit as politically and strategically significant.

Kapur previously served as a professor of national security affairs and worked on the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff during the final year of Trump’s earlier term from 2020 to 2021, where he handled South Asia. He has also taught at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School and is regarded as an expert on South Asian security, nuclear strategy, and international relations.

Known for his critical stance on Pakistan, Kapur has recently been linked to diplomatic efforts involving U.S.-Iran dialogue, where Pakistan reportedly played a mediating role.

With intensifying geopolitical competition in South and Central Asia, Nepal’s foreign policy posture has come under increasing scrutiny. The government led by Balen Shah has drawn attention for its diplomatic initiatives in this shifting landscape.

During the visit, Kapur is expected to hold high-level meetings, including with Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, focusing on regional stability, security, and cooperation. It remains unclear whether he will meet Prime Minister Balen Shah.

People’s News Monitoring Service