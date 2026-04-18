Dead broiler chicken meat kills two children in Kailali

Dhangadhi, April 18: Two young boys died after falling ill from eating meat from a dead broiler chicken in Kailali, police said. The victims, 5-year-old Deepak Tamrakar and his 8-year-old brother Bhim Tamrakar of Chure Rural Municipality–3, Bhaktapur settlement, had consumed the meat on Thursday.

Both siblings died during treatment at Seti Provincial Hospital on Friday, according to Police Inspector Kailash Bista, assistant spokesperson of the District Police Office.

Their 28-year-old mother, Radhika Tamrakar, and 3-year-old younger brother, Dipesh Tamrakar, who also ate the meat, are currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Although the incident occurred on Thursday, police were informed only on Friday. Following coordination by authorities, all four were taken to Dhangadhi for treatment.

Preliminary investigation shows the family had purchased the dead chicken from a local farm, Bikash Poultry Farm. The farm operator, Mangal Saud, has presented himself at the Area Police Office in Malakheti and recorded his statement. Police said he has been released into the custody of his relatives with instructions to appear when summoned.

People’s News Monitoring Service