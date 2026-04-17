NC slams Karki report as incomplete and selective

Lalitpur, April 17: A meeting of the Nepali Congress (NC) Central Work Execution Committee has concluded that the probe report led by Gauri Bahadur Karki is incomplete, unilateral, and selective.

The two-day meeting, held on April 15–16 at the party’s central office in Sanepa under the leadership of party president Gagan Kumar Thapa, called for the formation of a high-level judicial commission to reinvestigate the incidents of September 9, stating that they were not adequately examined. Party spokesperson Devraj Chalise shared the details.

Members also reviewed the broader political climate, including issues related to freedom of expression, the rule of law, property investigations, rising petroleum prices, and other current concerns.

According to Chalise, the meeting reaffirmed the party’s commitment to constitutional values such as democracy, republicanism, federalism, citizen sovereignty, human rights, and press freedom, while pledging to carry out its role as the main opposition in Parliament effectively.

He added that the party views the rule of law as the backbone of democracy and stressed that no individual stands above it.

The committee also raised concern over the impact of rising petroleum prices, driven by the Middle East crisis, on ordinary citizens. The NC urged the government to provide relief by reducing taxes, customs duties, and other charges, and by offering targeted support to students.

In addition, the meeting endorsed reports on the status of the party’s fraternal organizations and the activities of its Public Relations Committee abroad.

People’s News Monitoring Service