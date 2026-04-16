Russia eager to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Nepal

By Our Reporter

Rinchen Rakshaev, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of Russia in Nepal, hosted an interaction program with the media and the expert community on April 13 to promote the traditional friendship between Russia and Nepal.

The event also provided an opportunity to exchange views informally on ongoing collaboration and to explore avenues for further cooperation.

Addressing the program, Rakshaev recalled the sideline meeting between the top leaders of the Russian Federation and Nepal during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization last year. “Our countries witnessed the first meeting at the highest level in many years,” he said.

“Right now, we have opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation between our countries—built on the friendship of our peoples, strong traditions, and rich accumulated experience—in key sectors for Nepal, such as energy, fertilizer supplies, and tourism. Even this March, despite all circumstances, saw a slight increase in the number of Russian tourists visiting Nepal. I look forward to seeing positive developments on all fronts during the upcoming year,” the Russian envoy said.