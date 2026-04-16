Former King Gyanendra calls for correcting past mistakes through dialogue

By Our Reporter

On the eve of the Nepali New Year 2083 BS, which is in effect from April 14, former King Gyanendra has extended greetings stating that we must be firmly committed to correcting past weaknesses and mistakes and to seeking solutions through dialogue and consensus.

In a video message released on Monday, April 13, on the eve of New Year 2083 BS, he said: “We have all learned the lesson that merely changing individuals does not change the country.”

He mentioned that changes in politics, the state system, and governance have been merely superficial, and that the country is facing a pile of problems on all sides.

He also noted that it is positive to see increased participation of the younger generation in politics, hinting at the recent victory of the Rastriya Swatantra Party.

King Gyanendra stated that from the perspective of internal security, the country is in a fragile condition, and that it is the government’s duty to ensure the safety of life and property and to guarantee the right to live. “Ordinary citizens should not have to experience any form of physical, mental, or material fear, suffering, or deprivation,” he said.

He emphasized that there should be no exclusion in politics and urged the public to seek constitutional solutions to the country’s problems.

Similarly, he stated that the nation should remain unwavering in its traditional identity. He said, “May all Nepalis attain justice, peace, and prosperity.”

He also mentioned that in today’s difficult and unstable world, we must seek ways to protect ourselves.

He said: “We must safeguard the country from subjugation.”

King Shah also noted that the country will return to stability only if its resources are properly utilized.

Some highlights from the King’s message:

“By correcting past shortcomings and mistakes and overcoming obstacles, we must advance toward our highest goals”. “

“In recent years, there has been a widespread sentiment among Nepalis that the country has been slipping further behind in terms of desired development. We have witnessed many changes in politics, state systems, and governance. However, these have largely remained superficial changes. While we have been busy experimenting and searching for alternatives, the nation itself has lagged behind in prosperity. As a result, our country has turned into a mere testing ground”.

“Stability, continuity, and determination seem to have been lost somewhere along the way. The past has taught us that simply changing systems, procedures, or individuals does not improve the overall situation. It is encouraging, however, that the involvement of the younger generation in politics and governance is increasing. The arrival of educated, informed, and technologically skilled youth is expected to contribute positively to the nation’s progress”.

“Today, our country faces numerous challenges from all directions, while at the same time, the hopes and aspirations of the Nepali people remain high. In such a situation, our focus must be on strengthening the economy and enhancing cooperation and goodwill with neighboring countries and international partners. From the perspective of internal security, the country is in a very fragile state”.

“It is essential to ensure the safety of life and property, protect essential goods and resources, and guarantee fundamental human security rights”.

“Strengthening internal security mechanisms is necessary to deal with risks arising from service delivery, natural disasters, and seasonal changes. In today’s uncertain and unstable world, the state must pay serious attention to safeguarding itself, ensuring the availability of essential goods, and preventing disruptions”.

“No citizen should have to experience fear, suffering, or deprivation in terms of physical, mental, material, or livelihood aspects”.

“We must strive to become self-reliant in every sector and protect the country from dependency and subjugation. The nation’s resources are its strength, and their proper utilization leads to the welfare of society”. “Preserving the country’s inherent values, culture, and original artistic heritage enhances national pride. Therefore, we must now move forward with commitment toward these fundamental duties”.

“Division, conflict, shutdowns, and unrest only weaken us. Hatred, resentment, revenge, and exclusion have no place in politics. Let us not delay in taking steps that prioritize the nation while respecting the aspirations of the people. Through dialogue, consensus, and cooperation, let us remain firmly committed to finding constitutional solutions that address the concerns of all sides”.

Please get the link to the full text of the video message below: