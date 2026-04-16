By Babbler

It is quite a coincidence that Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky are often seen in informal attire, even at formal events. Balen is frequently seen wearing a black T-shirt and coat, while Zelensky is also known for appearing in similar outfits during official programs.

One may understand Zelensky’s choice of attire, as Ukraine is at war and his clothing may reflect the hardships of a conflict-affected nation. However, Balendra Shah is the Prime Minister of Nepal, a country that is not at war and where his government enjoys a near two-thirds majority in Parliament. Despite this, he appears to disregard the formal dress code on official occasions.

It is also worth noting that critics argue Zelensky’s policies contributed to tensions with Russia, particularly regarding the treatment of Russian-speaking populations, although this remains a matter of international debate.

Nepal’s Formal Dress Code

The traditional Nepali formal dress consists of a white daura-suruwal, a grey coat, and a Nepali cap. During official events, dignitaries follow this dress code. However, Balendra Shah is often seen wearing a black daura-suruwal, black coat, and black cap instead.

Some people even speculate that he prefers black attire due to personal beliefs, though such claims remain unverified. As the elected leader of a democratic (loktantrik) Nepal, his style of governance has also drawn mixed reactions. Some observers feel his approach appears less consultative, although it may be too early to make a definite judgment.

Converting ICE Vehicles into Electric Vehicles

Petroleum prices have been rising sharply, putting pressure on Nepal’s economy. The government has proposed converting old and unused internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles into electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce fuel imports and save foreign currency.

Experts from Kathmandu University have suggested that two-wheelers can be converted into EVs for around Rs 100,000. Similarly, light vehicles may require around Rs 1 million or more, while heavy vehicles such as passenger buses could cost approximately Rs 2.5 million to convert.

However, some officials in the Transport Department argue that such conversions may not meet safety standards, leading to resistance. Similar efforts in the past have also faced bureaucratic obstacles. Although the current government has shown interest in promoting EV conversions, there is still a lack of clear laws and regulations to support the process.

Why Is Nepal Airlines Not Flying to Australia?

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has been planning to expand its international flights to destinations like South Korea and Australia using its wide-body Airbus aircraft. The airline had reportedly completed necessary safety requirements and was preparing to operate flights to Australia via Singapore.

However, at the last moment, the plan was postponed. There are claims that Nepali agents of foreign airlines lobbied against allowing NAC to expand into these routes.

When domestic stakeholders themselves create obstacles due to personal interests, it raises serious concerns about the country’s progress. Will the current government take strong steps to support Nepal Airlines in expanding its international presence?

Nepal’s aviation sector is strategically important, especially as the country is landlocked. Strengthening national air connectivity should be a priority for long-term economic growth as well as giving a boost to the tourism sector.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

Loans upon loans, that too in highly unproductive sectors. The U.S. Embassy’s Youth Council, Barbara Adams, “Hami Nepal,” TOB’s government—what a great gift to the Nepali people.





— Rajan Acharya

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In Mangsir 2081, 31 employees from various agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture went on a visit to India. The trip also included training. But surprisingly, the entire expense of that visit was borne by the Chinese government. Did that surprise you? It certainly surprised me. Employees of Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture visit India, and China pays for it. This is mentioned in official documents of the ministry. This is truly an example of trilateral cooperation between Nepal, India, and China.

— Anil Giri

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Despite 4–5 decades of economic sanctions, Iranians have become incredibly resilient! Even with the burqa, women are educated—scientists, professors, everything! Female literacy is 80%, even higher than in the U.S.! Research output is equally strong—they rank second in the world! The narrative was that Khamenei only allowed Quran reading, but they are ahead in quantum physics, quantum computing, mathematics—everything!

— Gaurav

If the incidents of the September 8 and 9 were to be investigated, it should go from the Army Chief to the Prime Minister, from Sushila to Gauribahadur. Honestly speaking, if that incident is properly investigated, then all actions from September 8 to today, would be deemed unconstitutional.

— Pratap Bikash

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A person from Gorkha owning land in Dhankuta—that’s exactly what a top-level land broker would do. A few days ago, I watched an interview with Sudan Gurung’s father. I felt sorry for him—seemed like the son of a simple shepherd. But it turns out Sudan, who distributes water, is even richer than Binod Chaudhary, who sells Tuborg beer.

— Dil Nisani Magar

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The Education Minister, who studied “10+2” in the U.S. and returned to build a career in Nepal, has amassed immense wealth at a young age. Having once worked as a helper in Gobinda KC’s company, he has proven the saying that wealth matters more than education. What is the source of this income?

— Sagar Sharma

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During the Panchayat era, even a modest salary could buy land and a house. After 2048 (1991), with rising land prices and the expansion of private education and healthcare, even high-ranking officials find it extremely difficult to accumulate property—it’s like chewing iron rice. Twenty years ago, someone working two years in the Gulf could buy 10 kathas of land; now, even after 10 years in America, one can barely afford 1 katha.





— Roshan Shibakoti

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Nepalis often criticize Marwaris, accusing them of dominating all businesses. But Nepalis themselves are afraid to invest in any business. Beyond gold, land, and houses, they don’t know how to do any other business else. Without Marwaris, Nepalis wouldn’t even get decent sweets to eat.

— Arjun Sigdel

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I have repeatedly written that 47% of this country falls into the lower middle class—trapped between poverty and middle-class status. And today it is proven: to reach high political positions, one must belong to the top 2% wealthy class. Politics is not a space accessible to the poor like us.





— Gajendra Budhathoki

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After hearing ministers’ asset declarations, I exclaimed “Oh my God.” But a friend said, “That much wealth is normal for a middle-class family.” I used to think I was middle class, but today I realized I am actually poor. Like Gujarati businessmen saying, “We’re poor—just 3 bungalows and 2 Mercedes.” That’s what it feels like now. Nepalis have money.

— Apil Gurung

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Ambassadorial posts cost millions, customs chief positions cost millions, director generals cost millions, judges cost millions, parliamentary tickets cost millions, legal cases cost millions, land revenue offices cost millions—nothing is bought or sold below that. If someone pays millions to become an ambassador, won’t they focus on how to earn tens of millions in return?

— Bishnu Pokharel

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It has been revealed that newly appointed Attorney General Dr. Narayan Datt Kandel, who is accused of not practicing law for 15 years, was running a restaurant business in Northern Ireland, UK.

— Binod Neupane

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Looking at today’s media and social networks is amusing. The country has already turned into Lanka; while red rhododendrons bloom across the hills, yellow mustard flowers bloom in ministers’ fields. Prosperity has arrived—good governance will surely follow from there! I’m even happier because the saying “where there is poverty, there is misery” no longer applies—love you dearly!

— Gokul Prasad Baskota

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Many people think Swarnim Wagle is a capable finance minister. But he is turning out to be the most sub-optimal among them. The economics he studied has already been abandoned by the U.S. He is trying to find gold on a new continent using an old map. The “2-Gen reform” is a Ponzi scheme.

— Bhim Bhurtel

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The Sher Bahadur Deuba I know is not like that, but unable to refuse his wife, he ended up in this situation.

An incident: when Deuba had just moved into his new house (the one that later burned down), some friends from the Nepal Student Union and Tarun Dal went to congratulate him. I and my cameraman Bimal Rana were also there. When the youths raised concerns that his wife’s dominance in politics was sending the wrong message, Deuba replied: “Don’t say that… I married in old age… if I say anything, she’ll nag me again.”

Perhaps failing to stop that “nagging” has led Deuba to face imprisonment in old age. Maybe if he had not abandoned B.P.’s political path, things wouldn’t have turned out this way. Those present at the time will remember this—I won’t name them for now.

— Rama Singh

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Let this never happen again: people becoming ambassadors just to spend retirement comfortably, seek treatment for chronic illness, or fulfill their children’s educational ambitions… Will things remain the same? The diplomatic sphere should not become a place to repay personal favors or legacies.

— Devendra R. Bhattarai

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Those who entered Kathmandu wearing slippers and questioned how others bought Pajeros/Prados also seem to have their own journey—from washing dishes in restaurants to owning land in 12 places and 150 tolas of gold. Everyone has progressed!

— Satish Koirala

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After factories shut down, cotton farmers who once had industrial support returning to traditional farming was a major regression.

— Prakash Paudel

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Crusher industries are overseen by the Home Ministry, which is supposed to ensure legal compliance. But 99% have blatantly violated the law. In most large crushers, there are joint ventures involving big politicians, senior police officials, and powerful criminals.

— Roshan Shibakoti

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Just because Hormuz opens doesn’t mean oil will become cheap or easily available. Post-crisis demand will drive prices even higher. I urge immediate action to extract gas reserves in Dailekh and move toward commercial production, along with long-term energy strategy planning.

— Gaurav

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