Nepali Congress launches ‘Jara (Root) Campaign’ with seven-point agenda

Kathmandu, April 15: The Nepali Congress has rolled out its “Root (Jara) Campaign” across all seven provinces from the first day of the New Year, outlining seven key objectives aimed at organisational renewal and political outreach.

Party General Secretary Gagan Thapa initiated the campaign from Kathmandu-30 by updating active party memberships. The month-long drive aims to convey the party’s vision and message nationally while bolstering its grassroots presence.

According to the party, the campaign focuses on renewing active memberships and revitalising party structures down to the local level. Spokesperson Devraj Chalise stated that the initiative aims to “nurture the roots of the party and restore its vitality.”

Following the February 21 elections, the Nepali Congress now serves as the main opposition. The party said the campaign seeks to reinforce its role while contributing to the strengthening of the state, democratic system, and society at large.

Another key objective is to promote cooperation among political parties on matters of national interest and sovereignty. Chalise noted that the campaign will encourage dialogue and collaboration on policy, legal, and structural issues to build stronger political understanding.

The party also aims to gather public opinion on constitutional amendments through the campaign. In addition, it plans to support provincial governments where the Nepali Congress is in power and encourage the more effective functioning of local governments.

Engagement with youth forms a central part of the initiative. The party said it will hold dialogues with young people at different levels, aiming to align its transformation and direction with their aspirations.

The campaign will also focus on promoting harmony among various social groups, including those divided along ethnic, class, religious, and cultural lines.

Finally, the Nepali Congress said the campaign will lay the groundwork for its 15th General Convention, moving forward with renewed energy and confidence.

People’s News Monitoring Service