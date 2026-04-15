Nepal begins nationwide economic census, deploys 5,000 personnel

Kathmandu, April 15: Nepal has launched its second nationwide economic census from today (April 15, 2026), with around 5,000 enumerators and supervisors mobilised across the country, the National Statistics Office said.

Field data collection is scheduled to continue until the first week of June 2026, according to the official timetable. Survey teams have already been deployed to their respective areas.

The census will collect baseline data across 18 sectors of the economy. It aims to capture detailed information on industries, businesses, services, cooperatives, and both private and public institutions. This includes data on the number and types of enterprises, levels of investment, employment figures, production output, and service delivery.

Authorities will document both registered and unregistered entities, from large enterprises to small businesses and self-employed ventures. The exercise will also cover factories, commercial establishments, non-governmental organisations, government institutions, as well as public and private schools and hospitals.

Deputy Chief Statistician Dhundiraj Lamichhane said the final report will be published in the fiscal year 2026/27. He added that the census will play a key role in updating the country’s GDP base year from 2010/11 to 2022/23.

The Ministry of Finance has urged all stakeholders to support the effort, noting that the census will generate crucial data tied to Nepal’s overall industrial and economic landscape.

Preparatory work for the census was completed by mid-March 2026. In early March 2026, a total of 84 offices were established across 77 districts, including additional units, and these will remain operational until mid-July 2026.

Nepal last conducted a national economic census in 2018, which recorded 923,356 establishments and businesses operating across the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service