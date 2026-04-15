Nationwide vital event registration week launched across all local units

Kathmandu, April 15: Local governments across all 753 units have started observing “Personal Event Registration Week” from Wednesday, rolling out awareness activities nationwide.

The campaign follows a call from the National ID and Civil Registration Department, which aims to highlight the importance of formally recording life events such as births, deaths, and marriages.

Officials say registering these events forms the backbone of a citizen’s legal identity and plays a key role in policy planning and access to government services. With that in mind, local bodies have begun organising outreach programmes tailored to their communities.

Schools and community groups are also involved, hosting events designed to inform people why timely registration matters. Authorities expect these efforts to improve public understanding and encourage wider participation.

The department had issued instructions to local governments in late March, asking them to mark the week through coordinated awareness drives and related activities.

People’s News Monitoring Service