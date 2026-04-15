Look before you leap

By Rabi Raj Thapa

The title and position of a prime minister, in its modern form, was known by different names at different times in Nepal’s history. In the early reign of the Shah dynasty, the king ruled the country through a Mul-Kaji (Chief Kaji or chief minister), along with Chautarias and four Kajis (ministers), forming the council of ministers.

Then, in 1804, King Rana Bahadur Shah changed the position of Mul-Kaji to Mukhtiyar, and Bhimsen Thapa became the first Mukhtiyar of the Kingdom of Nepal. Later, another all-powerful Mukhtiyar, Mathbarsingh Thapa, changed the title to prime minister and became the first prime minister of Nepal.

After Nepal lost war and territory to the East India Company in 1806, the country virtually lost all its military power and descended into political turmoil for 30 years. Prominent Nepali historian Ludwig F. Stiller described those decades of instability in his book as a “Silent Cry” of Mother Nepal.

After Junga Bahadur eliminated almost all his political opponents in the bloody Kot Massacre on 14 September 1846, he established himself as the most powerful Prime Minister—a de facto authoritarian dictator—while retaining the Nepali king as a puppet and de jure head of state. At the same time, he appeased the East India Company’s British Resident, such as Brian Houghton Hodgson (1820–1894), and his successors. Junga Bahadur also led Nepali troops to quell India’s Sepoy Mutiny in 1857. Furthermore, he established a system under which nine of his dynastic successors ruled Nepal for 104 years.

During the democratic political movement from 1951 to 1960, Nepal had seven prime ministers in ten years. The first commoner prime minister invited the Indian Military Mission in the name of modernizing the Nepal Army, which resulted in downsizing the army and placing 18 Nepal–India security check posts along the Nepal–China border.

There were also prime ministers who opposed foreign interference but seldom received appreciation for their efforts to safeguard Nepal’s sovereignty and integrity, except for prime minister B. P. Koirala. However, Nepali people must not forget events such as the hijacking of a Royal Nepal Airlines DHC-6 on June 10, 1973, and armed attacks from foreign territory in 1961.

But what about those prime ministers who were staunch patriots and nationalists, who devoted their entire lives to defending national interests, core values, and sovereignty?

Take, for example, former prime minister Tanka Prasad Acharya—the Living Martyr, founding father of the Nepal Praja Parishad (Nepal People’s Council) established in 1936—and his contribution to establishing a strong foundation of Nepali bureaucracy. Similarly, former prime minister Kirtinidhi Bista courageously pursued India to withdraw the Indian Military Mission and remove 17 out of 18 Nepal–India security check posts from Nepal’s northern border. In terms of incorruptibility and personal integrity, no prime ministers can match Tanka Prasad Acharya and Kirtinidhi Bista. It was Bista who resigned from his premiership after government offices at Singha Durbar were gutted by fire on 9 July 1973.

Now consider the “Lauda” and “Dhamija” prime ministers who sold our jet planes, and those indicted in human trafficking scandals, including visa and Bhutanese refugee cases.

All these narratives are meant to remind our young Prime Minister and his council of ministers to reflect deeply on the past deeds and misdeeds of previous prime ministers.

The issue of “boots on the ground,” such as the SPP, is not new in Nepal’s history. Consider what Prime Minister M. P. Koirala did, which soured Nepal–India relations and led to a more confrontational situation.

Therefore, as common Nepalis, we can only wish the Prime Minister Balendra Shah-led government all the best and humbly suggest that it introspect deeply and “look before you leap.”